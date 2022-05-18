LEGAL NOTICE – CARBON COUNTY, UTAH – SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NUMBER 558

In the regular meeting of the Board of Carbon County Commissioners of, April 20, 2022, the Commissioners approved Ordinance Number 558, an Ordinance amending a portion of the Official Zone Map of Carbon County, Utah, changing a portion of the RR-1 zone to R-1-20K zone on parcel 2-1074-1 in Section 19, Township 14, Range 10, SLB&M within the jurisdictional limits of Carbon County, Utah and providing for the effective date thereof. A copy of the complete Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the County Clerk, Carbon County Administration Building at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501

/s/ Seth Marsing, Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 18, 2022.