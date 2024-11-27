LEGAL NOTICE CARBON COUNTY, UTAH SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NUMBER 581

In the regular meeting of the Board of Carbon County Commissioners of, November 20, 2024, the Commissioners approved Ordinance Number 581, an Ordinance amending a portion of the Official Zone Map of Carbon County, Utah, changing the M&G zone to RR 2.5 zone on Parcel 02-2369-0000 within Section 20, Township 15S, Range 11E, SLB&M and Parcels 2A-1706-0000, 02-2373-0001 within Section 29, Township 15S, Range 11E, SLB&M within the jurisdictional limits of Carbon County, Utah and providing for the effective date thereof. A copy of the complete Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the County Clerk, Carbon County Administration Building at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501

/s/ Seth Marsing

Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 27, 2024.