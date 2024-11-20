LEGAL NOTICE PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION ADOPTION FOR ORDINANCE NO. 2024-007

In a Special City Council meeting of the Price City Council, the following Ordinance was adopted on November 18, 2024. A copy of the Ordinance is available for review at the office of the Price City Recorder, 185 East Main, Price, Utah.

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-007

An Ordinance Enacting The Reauthorization Of A City Option Botanical, Cultural, Recreational And Zoological Tax (“ZAP) By The Governing Body Of Price City, Carbon County, Utah (“City”) Approving The Limited Sales And Tax Or ZAP Tax In The Amount Of One-Tenth Of One Percent (0.10%) On All Applicable Transactions Within The City; Providing For The Uses Of Said Tax, Period Of Time For Which The Tax Will Be Imposed; And Related Matters.

/s/ Jaci Adams

Price City Recorder.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 20, 2024.