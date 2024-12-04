LEGAL NOTICE PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION ADOPTION FOR ORDINANCE NO. 2024-008

In a regular City Council meeting of the Price City Council, the following Ordinance was adopted on November 26, 2024. A copy of the Ordinance is available for review at the office of the Price City Recorder, 185 East Main, Price, Utah.

ORDINANCE NO. 2024-008

An Ordinance Amending A Portion Of The Land Use Development And Management Code, 2008 Edition, As Adopted By Price City, Utah By Ordinance 2008-02, Or Any Amendments Thereto, By Changing The Zone Of Parcel ID # 01-2561-0000 At Approximately 1430 E 300 S From A Residential 1-8 (R1-8) To A Commercial 1 (C-1) Zone Within The Corporate Limits Of Price, Utah And Providing For The Effective Date Thereof.

/s/ Jaci Adams

Price City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 4, 2024.