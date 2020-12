In a regular City Council meeting of November 24, 2020, the Price City Council approved Ordinance No. 2020-003 adopting the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting schedule for the calendar year 2021. A copy of the Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the Price City Recorder, 185 East Main, Price, UT.

/s/ Sherrie Gordon, CMC

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 9, 2020.