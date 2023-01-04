LEGAL NOTICE – SCHEDULE OF THE BOARD OF EMERY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REGULAR MEETINGS TO BE HELD AT THE EMERY COUNTY COURTHOUSE CASTLE DALE, UTAH

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Emery County Commissioners will meet in its official meetings on the following date during the year 2023. The meetings will convene in the Commission Meeting Room, Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah (unless otherwise stated*)

January 3, 2023 3:00 p.m.

January 17, 2023 3:00 p.m.

February 7, 2023 3:00 p.m.

February 21, 2023 3:00 p.m.

March 7, 2023 3:00 p.m.

March 21, 2023 3:00 p.m.

April 4, 2023 3:00 p.m.

April 18, 2023 3:00 p.m.

May 2, 2023 3:00 p.m.

May 16, 2023 3:00 p.m.

June 6, 2023 3:00 p.m.

June 20, 2023 3:00 p.m.

July 18, 2023 3:00 p.m.

August 1, 2023 3:00 p.m.

August 15, 2023 3:00 p.m.

September 5, 2023 3:00 p.m.

September 19, 2023 3:00 p.m.

October 3, 2023 3:00 p.m.

October 17, 2023 3:00 p.m.

November 7, 2023 3:00 p.m.

November 21, 2023 3:00 p.m.

December 12, 2023 5:00 p.m.

Brenda D. Tuttle

Clerk/Auditor of Emery County

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 4 and January 11, 2023.