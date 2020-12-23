LEGAL NOTICE SCHEDULE OF THE BOARD OF LOCAL  BUILDING AUTHORITY OF EMERY COUNTY REGULAR MEETINGS TO BE HELD AT THE EMERY COUNTY COURTHOUSE  CASTLE DALE, UTAH

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Local Building Authority of Emery County will meet in its official meetings on the following date during the year 2021. The meetings will convene in the Commission Meeting Room, Emery County Courthouse. 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah (unless otherwise stated*)

January 5, 2021 3:00 p.m.

February 2, 2021 3:00 p.m.

March 2, 2021 3:00 p.m.

April 6, 2021 3:00 p.m.

May 4, 2021 3:00 p.m.

June 1, 2021 3:00 p.m.

July 6, 2021 3:00 p.m.

August 3, 2021 3:00 p.m.

September 7, 2021 3:00 p.m.

October 5, 2021 3:00 p.m.

November 2, 2021 3:00 p.m.

December 14, 2021 3:00 p.m.

Local Building Authority of

Emery County

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 23 and December 30, 2020.