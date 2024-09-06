Legislation and Litigation Discussed by Public Lands Council

By Julie Johansen

The Emery Council Public Lands meeting was called to order by Acting Chair Ray Peterson and the council approved the minutes from the August meeting. It was announced that Marc Stilson had moved to a new job on the Colorado River Board, leaving the State Water Office.

The Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (DOGM) was the first agency to report. Travis Gray spoke about the Class VI primacy well permit that had been applied for and was well on its way. This permit would allow for CO2, Carbon to be captured and stored in a mine in the earth. He then reported that well inspections were completed in both working and nonworking wells. He expressed his gratitude for a new employer at the DOGM, Jeremy Winters, explaining the experience he brought to the group.

He was questioned about the brine water wells in the Green River area and he explained they were also under scrutiny and assured everyone that company makes sure everything is fixed and done right. He continued to speak about Urban Oil that had recently purchased Chevron Oil and Buzzards Bench had received no citations in the last five years and were great operators.

Chris Wood, Department of Wildlife, noted that many of the hunts are starting, and that the salmon are beginning to spawn and can be viewed from Sept. 10 to Sept. 22. There is also Gil netting this fall in Scofield, Joe’s Valley and Electric Lake, as well as electro fishing in Huntington Creek to help classify the Gil.

Fencing is happening at the Fuller Bottoms Wildlife Farm. Wood reminded the council of the youth pheasant hunts again this year. He was asked about hunting the Sandhill Cranes that seem to be increasing and he stated that if they become a menace, a hunt could be arranged.

Next, Kathy Davis from the State Attorney General’s spoke briefly about Utah’s lawsuit against the Federal Government over the constitutional rights of State Lands. Nothing specifically was noted, instead asking the Federal Government to dispose of state’s land. A response from the legislature is expect by Oct. 21 and if there is no response, it goes to the federal court who has no deadline; judges have all the time. Utah’s policy is “Public Lands belong in Public Hands”.

Kyle Beagley of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) addressed another lawsuit about R24-77 roads. The BLM is trying to determine how many miles of these roads are under consideration in their Travel Management Plan. They will abide by the Dingell Act, as it is legislation. Letters of intent by the sponsors of the Dingell Act provided direction and received respect.

Beagley also discussed the San Rafael RAC meeting held on August 20. He concluded by saying that Fossil Rock Mine is progressing.

Clay Crozier, PLPCO, noted that it was in Kane County when the county wanted to maintain some county roads by putting in culverts to restore the roads that this litigation began. Counties already have a vested right in the roads today, just like perfecting land titles.

Brian Torgerson from State Trust Lands acknowledged that the land exchanges outlined by the Dingell Act are almost done and plan to be finished by the end of the year. Now they are working on an Environment Assessment. Nancy Strickland is sending documents to be considered. On the Solar Farms the Oil Rig Hill Spur road was rerouted. A new commercial lease between Ferron and Moore on the east side of the highway has been received and will be advertised next month.

Forest Ranger Daren Olsen noted that many of the Forest Personnel have been helping with fires out of state. They have been working hard to keep the logging going on the forest. The logging will move to to the Potter’s area when they finish with Reeders and Black Canyons. The work on the bike trails is wrapping up. The ranges are good and most grazers should have full-time on their allotments.

State Parks sent word that Huntington North is now free of EColi and the exact cause was never determined.