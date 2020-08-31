Legislative Work Continues in Wake of Pandemic

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

CARES Act Funding

The Utah Legislature allocated much of the remaining CARES Act funds during the Sixth Special Session. Listen to the E2 CARES Money.mp3 Podcast to learn more.

COVID-19 Update from August 24-28

Monday, August 24

* 49,364 positive cases, an increase of 249 from the previous day

* 626,354 total tests administered

* 130 current hospitalizations

* 390 total deaths, five more than the previous day

* 41,164 recovered cases

Tuesday, August 25

* 49,767 positive cases, an increase of 403 from the previous day

* 630,599 total tests administered

* 124 current hospitalizations

* 397 total deaths, seven more than the previous day

* 49,767 recovered cases

Wednesday, August 26

* 50,174 positive cases, an increase of 407 from the previous day

* 637,329 total tests administered

* 118 current hospitalizations

* 401 total deaths, four more than the previous day

Thursday, August 27

* 50,557 positive cases, an increase of 383 from the previous day

* 642,761 total tests administered

* 120 current hospitalizations

* 403 total deaths, two more than the previous day

* 42,512 recovered cases

Friday, August 28

* 50,948 positive cases, an increase of 391 from the previous day

* 647,745 total tests administered

* 118 current hospitalizations

* 407 total deaths, four more than the previous day

* 42,959 recovered cases

Utah’s seven-day rolling average for positive tests is 367 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.8%.

For more information, please visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/. You can also call 1-800-456-7707 to receive help.

Unemployment Update

Below is the latest information on Utah’s unemployment insurance claims from the Department of Workforce Services. A few key points to highlight from Aug. 16-22:

* Traditional unemployment insurance new claims decreased slightly by 0.2% from the previous week to 2,999 claims

* Pandemic Unemployment Assistance new claims increased by 16.7% from the previous week to 957 claims

* Pandemic Extended Unemployment Claims increased by 11.7% from the previous week to 1,672 claims

* Total new claims for all three programs ended the week at 5,628

* Combined weekly claims for all three programs was at 60,773

* Total combined numbers from March 15 to Aug. 22

* New claims: 285,438

* Benefits paid: $1,372,657,416

Utah has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 4.5%.

Department of Workforce Services

Workforce Services has been getting questions about the Lost Wages Assistance, which will provide an additional $300 to eligible claimants for only the weeks from July 25 to Aug. 15. It is important to point out that there are some key differences between this program and the previous $600 weekly stimulus.

1. Utah, and other states, were only approved for the $300 weekly addition for three weeks.

2. No one needs to apply for the addition. If a claimant is eligible, they will automatically receive the additional benefit within the next three weeks.

3. Not every claimant will receive it. The federal guidelines indicate that only those receiving an unemployment weekly payment of $100 or more are eligible for additional benefit. Also, their loss of employment or wages must be caused by the pandemic.

Census

The amount of federal funding Utah receives for healthcare, education and transportation is dependent on census participation. Please take the census if you have not yet done so. Click here for more information and to fill out the survey: https://census2020.utah.gov/

Thank you again for the opportunity to serve and represent you. If you have concerns or questions, feel free to email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov. You can also text or call at (435) 979-6578.