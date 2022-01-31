Legislators Gain Momentum During Week 2

By Representative Christine Watkins, District 69

Week two of the legislative session provided many opportunities. I spoke at a couple of luncheons, met with many incredible people and got to present two of my bills. Last week, the House and the Senate passed the base budget, which we will be using for our state expenses and funding. Again, I want to thank all my constituents who have reached out and those who have filled out my survey. I greatly appreciate the feedback so I can continue to represent you.

HB 166 Water Facility Amendments. This bill would modify the criminal and civil provisions related to water facilities. It will allow someone who has had their land or property harmed by a legal process the opportunity to seek relief. Last week, I presented HB 166 to the Legislative Water Development Commission. This commission hears bills dealing with water development and gives them a recommendation before they head to their prospective standing committee. HB 166 was held and provided some suggestions, so I intend to take the time to work with this bill before presenting it to the House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Standing Committee.

My bill HB 64 Drinking Water Amendments, which was held in the first week in committee, was brought back to committee to be heard another time. I presented the second substitution, which would create an ongoing appropriation from the general fund rather than implementing an annual fee. The Revenue and Taxation Committee adopted the second substitution, and then the bill was sent to Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee to be heard this week. Fellow legislators told me water bills are a heavy lift; I am finding out they weren’t kidding.

In my Education Committee, we started hearing legislators present their bills. One bill that we heard was HB 162 Period Products in School sponsored by Rep. Lisonbee. This bill requires that schools provide period products in their restrooms. It was enlightening to see all the women in the committee come together to support this bill and change the stigma for periods. Periods can be embarrassing for young women, and we must give them the resources necessary to get through them without having to miss school or change clothes. I said in committee that it is essential to teach young girls not to be ashamed of their bodies and empower them to enter into the world as strong women.

On Wednesday, I attended a breakfast held by Texas Instruments. Texas Instruments recently purchased Micron Technology’s semiconductor factory in Lehi, Utah. It was a great experience to talk with people from Texas Instruments and understand more about their company and their goals for their newly-purchased factory in Lehi.

I had the opportunity to listen to Chris Stewart and John Curtis, Utah’s congressional members, speak at a caucus luncheon. They were happy to be back in Utah and at the Capitol during the legislative session. Chris Stewart represents District 2 of Utah and John Curtis represents District 3, which includes my district. It was great to speak with them and learn more about the foreign issues that the nation and Utah face.

We also discussed some Requests for Appropriations in my Business, Economic Development, and Labor Appropriations Committee. Since we have a large budget with a lot of one-time funding, we are receiving many intriguing budget requests. I have a couple of them that I am sponsoring for our area.

On Friday, I had the opportunity to speak with some teachers from my district. They traveled all the way to the Capitol to talk about current legislation that will affect teachers and schools. Being a former educator, I understand their concerns and thoughts. There are two bills that are really bad for teachers, HB 234 and SB 114. I will not support either of them.