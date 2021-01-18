Legislators Prepare for 2021 Session

Representative Carl Albrecht. Stock photo.

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

First Few Days of Legislative Session

This is a reminder that due to the increased level of threat and recommendation from the Utah Highway Patrol, the Capitol will be closed to everyone except state employees and legislators. Governor Spencer Cox has issued a state of emergency from the Jan. 14-21. All meetings will be scheduled through Zoom.

General Session COVID-19 Procedures

The 2021 General Legislative Session begins on Jan. 19. To keep everyone safe and healthy, there have been new guidelines put in place. Some of those guidelines include wearing masks, limiting in-person attendance and meeting in socially-distanced committee rooms. There will also be virtual options for all public meetings.

Podcast – How to virtually access meetings during the session

This year, the Legislative Session will look a little different for all of us, but the changes that have been implemented will keep everyone safe during the pandemic. To learn more, go to https://open.spotify.com/episode/0NdEGjKmpasD1stOvpsBsE to find out how you can still participate and get involved!

2021 House Majority Policy Priorities

This week, the Utah House of Representatives Majority Caucus released policy goals for the upcoming 2021 General Legislative Session.

We are working diligently to understand the challenges facing the state and their respective constituencies in order to craft policies that improve the lives of the people of the State of Utah now and for decades to come.

Speaker Brad Wilson stated the following regarding these policy priorities: “The Legislative Session is an opportunity for lawmakers to come together to debate and establish policies that will benefit the people of our state. With so much important work for the legislature to do in such a short amount of time, it is important that we lay out a plan that, if enacted over the next 45 days, will make a positive impact on the health, safety and prosperity of all Utahns.” View the 2021 policy goals at https://house.utah.gov/house-majority-priorities/

Thank you and stay safe. Contact me by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov. You can also text or call me at (435) 979-6578. My intern is Chase Christensen, a senior at Utah State University. His email address is cchristensen@le.utah.gov and his telephone number is (385) 420-3096.