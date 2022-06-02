Legislature Continues Work Into the Summer

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

May Interim Meetings

Interim meetings resumed last month and we will dive deep into some of the significant issues facing our state and work together to find the best solutions. You can view highlights at le.utah.gov/interim/2022/pdf/00002479.pdf. All members of the public are invited to watch committee meetings in person at le.utah.gov. June’s interim meetings will be held on June 14-15.

Food Drive

The Utah House Majority Caucus is hosting a food drive to help fight hunger across our state. I hope our community can come together to support our neighbors in need or donate to the local food banks.

Time Capsule

More than 100 years ago, our ancestors placed a time capsule in the cornerstone of the state capitol. Last month, we joined Governor Cox, the Utah Senate and the Utah Supreme Court to place a new time capsule with items that represent Utah’s growth and prosperity. You can see the items of the 1914 time capsule for yourself on display at the state capitol.

Honoring Senator Orrin Hatch’s Legacy

Senator Orrin Hatch, the longest serving Republican senator, left a lasting legacy on both our state and nation. I admired his leadership and commitment to prioritizing the needs of his constituents in the Beehive State.

Investments in Transportation

In the last two budget cycles, the Legislature invested more than $2.1 billion from the General Fund in transit, rail, road and trail projects. This is in addition to revenue from sales taxes, gas taxes and registration fees going to transportation annually. View the list of projects and get more information at budget.utah.gov/lanes-trains-and-automobiles.

Honoring Service Men and Women

On Monday, we observed Memorial Day in remembrance of the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives in the service of our country. Gary Harter and Jeff Hanson from Utah’s Department of Veterans and Military Affairs join us in our most recent podcast episode to share how Utahns can share their love and appreciation for those who served and about the resources available to veterans. Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify at podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/utah-house-of-representatives-podcast/id1532434400 or open.spotify.com/show/29iEqsEpMk05buAF2hgGvC

As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives. It’s an honor to serve. Please contact me with any questions or concerns by calling or texting me at (435) 979-6578 or by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov.