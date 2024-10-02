“Lend Me a Tenor” Coming to USU Eastern

USU Eastern Press Release

The arrival of autumn brings a light-hearted comedy to Utah State University Eastern. The theater department will be performing “Lend Me a Tenor” by Ken Ludwig, directed by Chelsea DuVall on October 3-12, 2024, in the Black Box Theater in the Central Instruction Building on the USU Eastern campus. Shows will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and begin at 7:30 pm.

The comedy “Lend Me a Tenor” by Ken Ludwig, takes place in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1934. The world-famous Italian tenor Tito Mirelli is set to perform the starring role of the Italian opera “Pagliacci.” As the management and staff of the Cleveland Opera Company prepare for the opera starring an international superstar, a series of mishaps, setbacks, and catastrophes create a comedic disaster. The characters must find a way to make sure their heavily anticipated production is a success.

“I feel that production will be a must see,” says Cooper Innes, student and council member of the Elmo Club. “It is a high energy farce filled with mistaken identities, outrageous misunderstandings, and nonstop laughter. It has been a blast on set and so hilarious.”

DuVall, assistant professor of acting, began teaching at USU Eastern in fall of 2024. She has been involved in theater for over 20 years, and taught acting, voice, speech, movement, directing, script analysis, and film for over ten years. Her passion for theater took her all around the United States and internationally to Germany, Russia, Scotland, and Iceland to work professionally with many theater companies and artists.

While this is her director’s debut at Eastern, she is a seasoned professional director. Her goals for this first production were to get to know the students, her department, and to learn how all the elements would come together during a production.

DuVall says this play is a good challenge for her because the content is outside of her typical voice and style.

“While this is a more traditional, straightforward farce, I attempt to allow all productions to be a reflection of our modern world, with more diversity and inclusion,” DuVall says. “I am always seeking modernity, to connect with the audience, even in a play written by a man in 1986, which is a much different world than 2024. However, there are elements of good writing and characterization that eclipse time.”

“Working with Chelsea has been so great. She has encouraged everyone in the cast to be more grounded and connected to our characters,” says Innes. “I have loved her direction. It is very different from the way Corey Ewan, the previous director, did his shows. Chelsea has made us all grow and learn from each other.”

DuVall hopes to announce the theater department’s spring show at the opening of “Lend Me a Tenor.”

“I think everyone should come and see this show,” says Innes. “We are doing this show a little differently then we usually do so come and have a great laugh.”

Shows will be on October 3,4,5, and 10,11,12, 2024 at 7:30 pm in the Black Box Theater in the Central Instruction Building on the USU Eastern campus. Tickets are available at the door or online at https://usu-eastern-events.mybigcommerce.com/theatre.