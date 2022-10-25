Leslie Owen

Leslie Lynn Coombs Owen (Lynnie) passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 22, 2022 after a long battle with COPD and emphysema. She was born September 20,1969 to Wesley Coombs and Joan Housekeeper in Salt Lake City, UT.

She married Warren Owen and later divorced. She was raised in Price and Wellington, UT. She attended Carbon High and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked for Wellington City as a groundskeeper and maintenance for several years, but her passion was playing the drums with Rick Sandoval and their band. She was a free spirit with a great love for all she knew but especially for her family. She took great delight in raising her children and grandchildren and helping anyone in need. If anyone needed advice, she was the person to turn to. She loved camping, parties and any celebration with friends and family.

Lynnie is survived by her children Nikki Lyn Owen (Destiny Stroud), Chance Corbin, Owen and Marley Coombs. grandchildren, Raydon Mitchell, Justus Mitchell and Aiyanna Owen all of Price UT, sister Mickie (William) Mitchell, brother Wesley Coombs all from Price and Jeffrey (Tammy) Coombs of Elmo, UT. Aunts and uncles, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Wes and Joan Coombs, grandparents Virginia Garcia of Salt Lake City, UT and John and Marie Houskeeper of Wellington City, UT. Many other aunts and uncles.

A special thank you to CNS hospice service Alpine Healthcare, her brother Wes, niece Kalauna Harrison, son Chance and daughter Marley for making her final days comfortable.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

