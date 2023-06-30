Let the Memories Begin in Emery Town

Emery Town is inviting all to join its city celebration this summer, with a theme of “Make Memories That Will Last a Lifetime.”

The festivities will be hosted in the Emery Town Park from July 13-15. Kicking off the celebration, women’s and men’s softball will take place on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively. Concessions will be available.

On Friday, July 14, an ATV/UTV poker ride is taking place. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. at the park pavilion and participation is $5 per hand. The ride itself begins at 6 p.m. and prizes are awarded at 9 p.m. Following this, a drive-in movie starts at dark at the rec center. The featured movie is “The Goonies.”

Saturday, July 15 will feature a full day of fun. The 5K run and walk will begin the day at 6 a.m., once again starting at the park pavilion. A community breakfast will follow at 7 a.m. and will be served by Emery EMS & Fire. The meal is $5 per person or $20 per family.

Bike decorating for the parade will be hosted at the library at 9 a.m., just in time to prepare for the 10 a.m. parade. Cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, a car show, kids’ games, bingo, dinner and more will follow to continue the celebration.

Emery Town extended appreciation to the event sponsors, including Castle Valley Supply, United Minerals, Advanced CPR Training, Live Earth, Jones & DeMille Engineering, TSJ Construction, Gagon Family Practice, Jones Ace Hardware, Magnuson Lumber, Kombustion Motor Sports, RWK Industrial Park and Bronco Utah Mine.