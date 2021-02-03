“Let’s Get ‘Er Done!” Emery County Trails Committee Motto

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Trails Committee met on Tuesday morning for its monthly meeting. The committee is made up of specific recreation enthusiasts, a Bureau of Land Management representative and a Forest Service representative. The purpose of the committee is to address the needs of the various trails in the county for all types of recreation, and “Get ‘Er Done.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, members discussed grants the committee could seek to help fund their trail projects. They also discussed what changes need to be made when new maps for the county are printed.

Two new committee members were then introduced; Kathi Kearney and Don Bennett both expressed their willingness and desire to be involved with the committee and its various projects.

The next committee meeting will be on March 2 at 8 a.m.