Let’s Play Music Studio Pleased to Offer Summer Sessions

Lizz Davis, owner of the Let’s Play Music Studio in Price, is now offering summer sessions for local youth that are looking to further their musical education.

As COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to loosen, the studio is excited to provide children with much-needed opportunities to reconnect and re-engage in safe, small group settings, as well as giving a well-deserved break to parents.

“It has been wonderful having smiling faces back in the studio,” Davis said.

At least three summer sessions have been hosted thus far, with Davis stating that each has been very successful. She remarked that they have been limiting the number of children per session in order to keep all safe. So far, each session has filled.

“I know there are more kids out there who could really benefit from this and we would love to open up more time slots to accommodate them,” stated Davis.

Each two-hour session includes group singing as well as fun movement with famous classical pieces. The students break into small groups based on age and ability to play musical games as well as work to sharpen skills. Participants are also given time to move between stations to engage with different instruments. Examples of these instruments are a floor piano, a wide variety of percussion instruments and an autoharp. Instructors are always on-hand to engage the youth as options are eagerly explored.

The age group for the main session is ages four to 11 years old. Sessions for those aged 12 and up are available upon request. The cost of admission is $100 for four two-hour sessions of musical enrichment. Sessions are being hosted Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

School year parent/child classes are also offered for ages zero to four years old. In addition, there are a variety of piano classes for children ages four and up that teach complete musicianship to children of all ages.

The Let’s Place Music Studio is located at 59 East 700 South (next to Big Moe’s Eatery) in Price. More information on the studio and the classes may be obtained by clicking here.