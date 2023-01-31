Let’s Ride!

Press Release

Green River, long considered “the hub” for exploring the gorgeous desert of southeastern Utah, is welcoming two off-roading events in March and April. First up will be the Watermelon Crawl followed by the Green River Dirt Bike Rally.

Watermelon Crawl: San Rafael Swell/Green River Ride

Join us for the Watermelon Crawl from March 24-25 in Green River. There are four official event trails on Saturday with trail guides. Sign up is free but is required for these official trails. To register, go to greenriverwatermeloncrawl.com or contact UTV Utah at info@utvutah.com. The trails are filling up fast, so register now!

Green River Dirt Bike Rally: San Rafael Swell/Green River Rally

Join the City of Green River from April 13-15 for the third annual Dirt Bike Rally! The rally hub will be located at 90 West Pirate Avenue (i.e. the baseball fields on the north end of town), for a small vendor market, maps of the area, door prizes, gear/bike demos and more!

Take your family on an easy yet scenic trail, jump on a moderate trail with your buddies or challenge yourself on some of the most difficult trails in the nation. During the three days of riding, riders will also have the chance to participate in a “photo hunt.” As we ride, there will be certain landmarks for you to take a quick photo of. The more landmarks you get, the more points you earn. The rider with the most points will receive $500 worth of prizes on Saturday after three days of riding and point gathering.

Come rally with us! Visit greenriverdirtbikerally.com for the full schedule of events and more details. For more information, please contact Robin Hunt at (435) 820-0592.