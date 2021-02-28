Let’s Ride! Upcoming UTV and Dirt Bike Events in Green River

Press Release

Green River, long considered a hub for exploring the gorgeous desert of southeastern Utah, is welcoming two off-roading events in March. 2020 was a tough year for all, and the town looks forward to welcoming participants back to the desert. While in Green River, please patron the local businesses as much as possible while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

UTV Utah: San Rafael Swell/Green River Ride

Join UTV Utah from March 12-14 in Green River! There are four official event trails on Saturday with trail guides. Sign up is free but is required for these official trails. To register, go to UTV Utah’s Facebook page or MeWe, or contact Cody Webster for more information at (435) 820-1553.

After the trail rides, there will be live music provided by Emery County Travel Bureau and a party outside the John Wesley Powell River History Museum at 7 p.m. Riders will gather in smaller, unguided groups Friday and Sunday to explore the area on their own. Currently, there are 165 machines signed up, and the event is expected to bring 300-400 people to town for the weekend.

Green River Dirt Bike Rally

Join the City of Green River from March 26-27 for the first inaugural dirt bike rally! The rally hub will be located at 90 West Pirate Avenue (the baseball fields on the north end of town) for a small vendor market, maps of the area, door prizes, gear/bike demos and more.

Take your family on an easy yet scenic trail, jump on a moderate trail with your buddies or challenge yourself on some of the most difficult trails in the nation. During the two days of riding, riders will also have the chance to participate in a “cow tag event.” Cow tags have been placed over the last two months; each tag has a specific word to report to the event coordinators on Saturday evening. Each tag has a certain point value, with the harder-to-reach tags having a higher point value. Prizes will equate to around $500-750 in value depending on the quantity of riders who participate. The event is expected to bring 300-400 people to town for the weekend.

Visit greenriverdirtbikerally.com for the full schedule of events and more details. For more information, contact Robin Hunt at (435) 820-0592.