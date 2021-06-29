Letter to the Editor: 4th of July Celebrations

Dear Editor,

First, I would like to say that I fully support the fireworks ban. I understand that the risk of fire is substantial and I value life and property.

With that being said, I am really upset that cities in our county have completely dropped the ball on celebrating the birth of our nation. It seems that since fireworks are out of the equation, the majority of cities have opted to forgo any and all 4th of July celebrations. It would seem that after the year we had last year that our Independence celebrations would matter more than ever.

Our nation and our freedoms are worth celebrating, no matter what. I hope other parents will join me in teaching our children the amazing gift we have being blessed to live in the most free nation on Earth in spite of our city government’s neglect. Thank you to those few communities still celebrating, regardless of the conditions. God bless America and Happy Independence Day!

Jennifer Carter

Sunnyside, Utah

