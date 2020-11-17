Letter to the Editor: A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Healthcare Heroes at Castleview Hospital

To our wonderful community,

As we enter the special time of year traditionally associated with giving and thankfulness, I wanted to take a moment to recognize our team of dedicated healthcare heroes at Castleview Hospital.

It is difficult to imagine a more challenging time for our community than what we have faced over the past eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic. This public health crisis continues to take its toll on our community; demand even more of our energy and efforts to keep ourselves and others safe; and, quite frankly, change life as we know it.

In my view, the brightest ray of sunshine and hope through this ongoing storm is that we have an incredibly talented, committed and courageous team fighting this virus on the front lines at Castleview Hospital every day. You can rest assured that our heroes are hard at work caring for you and your family, friends and neighbors around the clock, and I truly hope that fact gives you some peace of mind.

Every one of our colleagues – whether providing direct patient care or supporting those who do – plays a vital role in helping ensure our patients receive the best possible care. I am so grateful for their extraordinary efforts during these demanding days, their passion for serving others and their ability to keep a positive outlook despite such trying times. I simply cannot thank our providers, employees and volunteers enough for the countless ways they contribute to our mission of Making Communities Healthier – and the way they always do it with compassion and a smile.

There is no doubt that we have felt so much love and support from our community since the beginning of the pandemic. It has been humbling to say the least. As our battle continues, I sincerely hope you will keep our team in your thoughts and find a way to share your gratitude for a healthcare worker you appreciate. Your support continues to fuel our team and lift us up more than you can imagine, so thank you for standing by us. And, of course, please be diligent and do your part by continuing to wear your mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from others. We are all in this together, and we will get through this together.

As always, we are here for you whenever you need us. There is no doubt that we are in the middle of an unprecedented moment, but we are confident that our talented team will continue to rise to the challenge. Even in these uncertain times, the one true constant has always been – and will continue to be – our team of heroes at Castleview Hospital.

Greg Cook

Castleview Hospital CEO

