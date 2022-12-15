Letter to the Editor: Carbon Strong

I have lived in Carbon County now for over 40 years and I am continually blown away with how tight of a community we really are. This year, as we headed into the holiday season, you heard predictions that because of inflation and other factors, it would be a tough year for groups helping families and individuals. But even with record numbers of our community needing help, we all stepped up and have risen to the challenge.

Carbon Caring for Kids put out the call for food kits for Thanksgiving and Christmas for students that are food insecure at home and the community responded. The CJC saw their needs met through the Christmas Tree Regalia. The Hope Festival reaches out during one of the toughest times to provide hope and cheer. USSARA is there for families going through recovery.

A record number of seniors were given Christmas through the generosity of the community for the Senior Angel Tree. Many more will volunteer to deliver these gifts throughout the county. Soroptimist had a successful fundraising effort that will provide grants to struggling women who are going back to school to improve their lives.

I saw a post that there were still children’s names waiting to be taken on the Eastern Utah Community Credit Union Tree. The next day, they were all taken. These children will have a nice Christmas because of efforts of United Way, Clampers, Elks, Price Fire Department, our citizens and so many other groups and organizations who make sure no child is left out.

Community Cares will again be serving people who might be sitting alone on Christmas. They will instead have a wonderful Christmas dinner at the USUE Student Center for free again this year due to volunteers and donations of this same community. Dinners will also be delivered to those who can’t come to the community dining. Our community has many who are willing to give up their comfortable day with family to serve others and are happy to do it.

This only touches the tip of the generosity of this little community. I learn of so many behind the scenes acts of kindness that go on each day. It does not end on Christmas, but continues throughout the year. I am humbled by the people who see a need and act. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I wish I could publicly name each one of you, but I would be here far beyond the word limit and still miss so many. We are Carbon strong and we care.

Terry Willis

Price, UT