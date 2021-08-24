Letter to the Editor: Carbon’s Win Over Cottonwood

How big was Carbon High’s football, come-from-behind-win over Cottonwood Friday night? They did themselves proud!

A week ago, Carbon played well in two quarters but got outscored by Emery in their season opener. This week, they came from behind again, played well in three of the four quarters, and won the game 41-34. Last year, with a much smaller football squad, they went winless. What has changed in one year?

As a former player from sixty years ago, I share three observations:

First, I heard on a local radio interview from Coach Howa last week that over eighty boys, a dozen of whom are seniors, were recruited to try out for this year’s football team. In the coach’s interview, he praised the team by saying, “they will put points on the board this year!” Strength in numbers is proving to be a huge improvement.

Second, I heard from two assistant coaches over the weekend, both of whom enthusiastically shared how happy they were to be coaching this team.

From what I observe during the games, assistant coaches had delegated to them, under Howa’s overall supervision, freedom both offensively and defensively. The assistants are taking part ownership and responsibility for the team’s success.

Third, I have witnessed in the first two games, players lacked confidence on the field. In this game, I witnessed team members believing that they are winners. And of equal importance, winning games helps high school age boys become of the stature and fullness of mature and balanced men intellectually, morally and spiritually, as well as physically.

Carbon High school gains respectability from the win, but also do the citizens in every city in Carbon County. Caring people of all ages are energized and made happy by student successes in all our schools. Thanks players and coaches for a great football success Friday night.

Dick Morley

