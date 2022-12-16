Letter to the Editor: Castleview Hospital

I just spent two nights in the Price hospital, I would like to tell everyone out there that I was never treated any better. The staff, doctors, nurses, everyone was so special to me. They all treated me like I was a princess. Not only did they come in my room to give me my pills and shots on time, but came in and asked if I needed anything, like a warm blanket, ice water, juice, crackers, anything at all.

I had spent one night in April and one night in June in a big hospital over the mountain. Most of the time, they were late bringing my pills to me, and didn’t come in my room any other time. The bed was horribly uncomfortable, it was noisy, I couldn’t sleep at all. They acted like I was a nuisance.

But Price hospital and all the people that took care of me were so special, so friendly, sweet and kind. I got a get well card that everyone had signed. Thank you, everyone in the Castleview Hospital, for treating me like a princess.

Myrna Mead

Wellington, Utah

