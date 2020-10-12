Letter to the Editor: Columbus Day

To the Editor:

In response to Walt Borla’s recent letter regarding Columbus Day and those who want to discontinue celebrating Columbus Day, I completely agree with Mr. Borla.

Christopher Columbus deserves all of the honor and respect America has shown him since the founding of our nation. All Americans should fight to preserve his memory and his national holiday, not just Americans of Italian ancestry.

Sadly, the people who have been trying to dishonor Columbus, tear down his statues and erase his memory are Antifa and BLM thugs and rioters, aided and abetted by several big city Democrat mayors and state governors. Remember this at the ballot box in November and cast your vote to honor Columbus, not erase his memory.

Tom McCourt

Price, Utah

