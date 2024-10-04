Letter to the Editor: Davina Smith

Every year I try to learn new lessons and I learned significant ones in 2024. One lesson was America provides liberties you see only in this country and why that makes me proud, but my most valuable lesson was to strive to be a decent, hardworking person. This underrated quality keeps our society functioning.

While some value “telling it like it is,” I look for those quietly in the background, plugging away at their job and helping places run. People who don’t need applause for acts like being helpful to one another. Davina Smith is a unique politician, a kind human who runs for office because she genuinely wants to help her neighbors. Davina Smith’s visions put rural Utahns first, like understanding the need for us to have affordable housing and that our small towns need more autonomy and more local control over the tax dollars that tourism generates.

I also learned the value of keeping your commitments. Davina ran in 2022 and is running again in 2024, committed to helping the same area where she grew up because she wants to see this district succeed.

On November 5th I’m going to use my lessons from this year and vote for Davina for State House District 69 and I hope readers will join me. Being a gentle and honest person is a strength and rural Utah would truly thrive under her leadership. Rosalie Wind

Kanab, Utah

