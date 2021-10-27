Letter to the Editor: Emery High Choir

Emery High School’s choir is directed by Mr. David Bird. As a member of the choir, I have learned so much. I’ve never done choir in all my years of school, but senior year, I decided to take a whim and do all the things I wish I would have done instead of goofing off. I got put in an advanced choir. I wasn’t sure what had happened. I expected to start in the beginning choir, but no. I was so scared that I would make a fool out of myself not knowing what to do. Classmates were jumping at the opportunity to teach me what they have learned from Mr. Bird, and now I have no doubt of his teaching skills. I was able to learn four years of choir in one term with the help of Mr. Bird and the people he teaches.
Anyone who is interested in choir, I strongly suggest you do so. It will be the best thing you’ve ever done. You make a thousand new friends. In fact its good for you! “Deep breathing is a key to meditation and other relaxation techniques, and you can’t sing well without it. Physical effects, while pretty dramatic, are really just the beginning. Singing causes happiness for other reasons that have less of a biological basis.” Cite; Julia Layton “Does singing make you happy?”
Aria R Foulds
Emery High School
