Letter to the Editor: Emery High Choir

Anyone who is interested in choir, I strongly suggest you do so. It will be the best thing you’ve ever done. You make a thousand new friends. In fact its good for you! “Deep breathing is a key to meditation and other relaxation techniques, and you can’t sing well without it. Physical effects, while pretty dramatic, are really just the beginning. Singing causes happiness for other reasons that have less of a biological basis.” Cite; Julia Layton “Does singing make you happy?”

Aria R Foulds

Emery High School

