Letter to the Editor: Huntington Cemetery Violation

Dear Editor,

This letter is addressed to the callous, heartless person or persons who would violate my mother’s sacred resting place four days after her burial. These actions also impacted another precious soul who was laid to rest on the same day in Huntington City cemetery. The event in question occurred on the evening of Monday, April 29 or on Tuesday the 30th.

I have visited my mother’s grave site every day since her burial and I know that what was there one day was not there the next. Why would you help yourselves to the flower pots that were bought to honor her by her friends, family and other acquaintances? These gifts of love were given to help ease the pain of losing such a remarkable person. I am saddened to think that this behavior may be witnessed by your family as a proper way to behave. What are you passing on to those that watch your actions? Is this okay? May this violation to your loved ones never happen to you in your lifetime. Our grief is hard enough without this disrespect to my mother’s memory and to others who have lost loved ones.

Please think about your actions before you do this to someone else. This hurts us deeply. All you had to do was ask and these items would have been given to you.

Sincerely,

Jimie Dawn Jones

Huntington, Utah