Letter to the Editor: Missing Rings

TO THE PERSON WHO PICKED UP TWO RINGS FROM THE LADIES BATHROOM AT JB’S RESTAURANT ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2021:

I have always believe that most people are honest and want to do the right thing. When you picked up the rings, I believe you did so to try to find the person they belonged to.

The two rings were accidentally left when I removed them to wash my hands and I laid them by the sink. Yes, I should have remembered to put them on, but somehow I forgot and left them. About 15 to 20 minutes later, I discovered they were missing, so I went back to the bathroom and discovered they were gone.

These two rings are very special to me. My wedding rings represent 61 years of loving relationship with a wonderful husband. The other ring was my mother’s and I inherited it when she passed. It represents my mother’s love for me. So, you see, they represent a lifetime of wonderful memories.

Now that they are missing, part of my heart seems to be torn apart and I am very sad.

Please, if you read this and know where the rings are, I pray you will return them to me. You can contact me by telephone at (435) 637-2059. Thank you,

ETV News invites you to share your opinions with its readers. Letters to the editor should include your full name, address and phone number. Only your name and the city you live in will be published. We do not publish anonymous letters. Letters can be emailed to sdraper@emerytelcom.com or mailed to ETV News, 625 E 100 N, Price, UT 84501.

*Disclaimer: The views expressed in Letters to the Editor are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or policy of ETV News or Emery Telcom.