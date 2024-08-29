Letter to the Editor: My Vote in Utah district 69 goes to Davina Smith

I am choosing to vote for Davina Smith for Utah district 69 House of Representative.

I like Davina’s approach on addressing issues in rural Utah. One of her visions that hits home for me is on housing.

Davina advocates for affordable housing by supporting the use of our tax dollars, state and federal, already allocated, to be more accessible for communities that are trying to deal with rising land prices out of reach for local workers. Housing is an issue all over Utah. Why not help strengthen the support for rural communities that have the goal of addressing affordable housing by making it easier for them to access the tools and funding to make a difference?

Davina Smith is determined to be a voice and a listener to bridge the gap between parties and work towards solutions that support the needs of the communities in District 69.

We all want to be heard. She is listening.

Check out her website davinaforut.com/vision Affordable Housing: Locals First.

Sincerely,

Tina Karlsson

Boulder, Utah 84716

