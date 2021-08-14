Letter to the Editor: ProRehab Physical Therapy

On April 12, 2021, I was involved in a pretty bad automobile accident. My injuries were quite extensive and after a week in Utah Valley ICU and almost two months recovering at home, it came time to start physical therapy and try to get back to work. That’s when Scott Labrum and his crew at ProRehab in Castle Dale came into my life.

I just want you and your readers to know what a fine and helpful experience getting treatment and rehabilitative care from Scott and his people was! A God send actually. Scott is a true professional, compassionate and caring. As are his people.

When I left Utah Valley, they told me to expect to be out of work for 8-12 months. Thanks to Scott and his people, plus a lot of help from Jesus, I started back to work on August 9. I just want you and your readers to know that if your doctor says you need some physical therapy to recover, ProRehab is THE place to go! Thanks to him, I feel like a working man again!

Patrick N. Sundstrom

Emery, Utah