Letter to the Editor: South East Early Intervention

Wow! We at South East Early Intervention are in awe of the generosity of the local community! Through Moab’s Back of Beyond Bookstore annual Books for Tots program, we received 40 brand new books AND $400 to spend on books for toddlers throughout the year! This happy surprise comes as our program has been hard hit by the pandemic.

We work with the families of newborns and toddlers up to age three who have or are at risk for developmental disabilities. Through Zoom, we are able to help families with anything from issues with feeding to prematurity to behavior to medical or physical problems.

Our caseloads have dropped dramatically in the Grand, Carbon and Emery County area due to COVID-19, and we NEED referrals! Children can be referred by going to http://www.seeip.com or calling (435) 637-3950. We know there are babies and toddlers who could use our help, and we humbly ask for your help connecting with them.

Again, thank you to Moab’s Back of Beyond Books for the infusion of gifts and happiness for our small students!

