Letter to the Editor: The Takeover is Completed

Editor,

The Democrat/communist party has completed its coup and has taken over America while giving us, it’s citizens the finger. They stole the election in November and now they have stolen the senate. These communists care nothing for the people that make America work and along with the help sleaze bag Republicans, like the scum Mitt Romney will work now to destroy all individual Liberty and freedom! They are evil communists and only worship the state. And the senile criminal Joe Biden is only a figurehead. May God help us all and return us to our Constitution.

Patrick N. Sundstrom

Emery, Utah