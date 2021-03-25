Letter to the Editor: Wellington City Police Chief

I am so disappointed in the Wellington City government and city hall workers. Rory Bradley has proven himself time and again to support each of you during your difficult times and throughout COVID-19 times as well. He goes above and beyond what most people would do to help others in need. Businesses and individuals alike. And this is his “pay” back.

You may be our local government, but you don’t put forth our own attitudes and values! You certainly have your own sets of values. I am sad for each of you that you couldn’t step up to the plate and do what is right. If you could have in the past, been a fly on the wall, you would be amazed at all the people he has touched by his kind and loving and very helpful ways. We are all saddened by your poor judgments.

My question is: when was the last time each of you remember him doing something for you personally or for your business! I am sure you could name more than one time. If only you could be more like him! Sad times in this community as we give our support to our wonderful Officer, fellow citizen, and friend. WE LOVE YOU RORY!

Sherry Bean

Wellington

