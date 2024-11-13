Letter to the Editor: What Being a Veteran Means to Me

What does being a Veteran mean to me? I follow in the footsteps of my father who served in the Air Force for over 20 years, and joined the family tradition of military service along with my brother, many uncle’s and cousins who served in the Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy.

When I started, I never imagined my career would span over 30+ years in the active duty Air Force, as an Air Reserve Technician in the AF Reserves and as an Active Guard Reserve member in the Iowa Air National Guard.

As a woman, being only about 10% of the total force, I had unique challenges and yet I discovered that I enjoyed the challenges and found my voice. I excelled. When our country went to war, I was ready and willing to serve overseas during Operation Desert Storm and I volunteered for deployment during Iraqi Freedom.

Today, looking back and answering what being a veteran means to me is the shared bond with my siblings-in-arms and a love of service.

So being a veteran means being devoted to a life of service. Today, I serve as the Pastor of Ascension St. Matthew’s and as a new member of the American Legion Post 3 both in Price, UT.

Pastor Angela Chacon

Price, Utah

ETV News invites you to share your opinions with its readers. Letters to the editor should include your full name, address and phone number. Only your name and the city you live in will be published. We do not publish anonymous letters. Letters can be emailed to etv@emerytelcom.com or mailed to ETV News, 625 E 100 N, Price, UT 84501.

*Disclaimer: The views expressed in Letters to the Editor are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or policy of ETV News or Emery Telcom.