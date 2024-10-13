Letter to the Editor: Cultivated Meat

I was happy to read New Zealand’s government has invested $6 million into cultivated-seafood research. For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. It offers numerous potential animal welfare, environmental and public health benefits.

Rather than standing in the way of progress — as some American states have by preemptively banning the technology — our country should be leading the way. Forward-thinking legislators in the United States should be increasing public funding to help develop the new protein.

