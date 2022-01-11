Lewis McFerrin Crofts passed away peacefully in his sleep January 6, 2022 in Page, Arizona where he lived for the past 18 years. He was born February 9, 1938 in Kanab, Utah to Josiah H and Ireta Crofts. He was the third of six children.

His younger years were spent in Orderville, St George, Salt Lake and then Richfield, Utah where he graduated from high school in May of 1956. He then continued his education in Salt Lake City at Henegers Business College, graduated from College of Southern Utah Cedar City with an Associates of Science and Utah State University Logan, Utah with an Industrial Arts Major.

Lewis served in the Utah National Guard. He was an active member for over 50 years B.P.O.E. (Elks) where he helped in many fund-raisers. He was also a member of Kiwanis Club of Price, Utah and Jaycees of Price where he lived for many years.

Lew had many skills and talents. He was a carpenter, tour guide and bus driver, truck driver, salesman and business owner. He loved golfing, fishing, hunting, camping and putting puzzles together. He loved old movies, especially World War movies and Westerns. He loved airplanes and knew a lot about them. Most of all, he loved his family and friends and loved to hang out with them. At get-togethers, Lew was the life of the party with a great sense of humor and a quick wit with a comeback for everything said. Lew loved life and lived it to the fullest until the end. He is loved by many friends and family and will be missed.

Lew is survived by his daughter Lew Ann Jorgensen (Clark), grandchildren Dave Jorgensen (Kristen), Brittnie Capel (Corey), Mindi Whipple (Justin), Jaidyn Merchant (Kyle). Son Lewis Tod Crofts, grandchildren Danett Sloniker (Vincent), Asay Christian Crofts, Kaden Lee Crofts, 11 great grandchildren. Siblings Delin Crofts, Carolyn Crofts, Richard crofts ( Marianne), Tina Clark (Larry), sister-in-law Estella Crofts (Preceded in death by brother Deloy Crofts), Step-sisters Tammy Ishimoto (Hilton), Terri Miller (Destry) and many more relatives.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future and his remains will be buried in Orderville, Utah next to his dad. Memorial arrangements made with Mosdell Mortuary.