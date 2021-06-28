Life Balance Recovery Celebrates Price Location with Open House

Life Balance Recovery opened in Spanish Fork nearly five years ago, providing outpatient services for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse.

Recently, the recovery has been receiving patients that would drive from the Carbon County area to receive treatment and the decision was made to expand to Price and open another location. An open house was hosted on Friday afternoon for Life Balance Recovery to introduce the organization to the community.

At the recovery, staff members oversee group therapy, individual and family therapy, drug testing and more. Those that wish to seek treatment at Life Balance Recovery are able to get referred from their doctor or there is an admission line to call.

There is a screening process that ensures that the recovery is the right step for the individual, who then undergoes an assessment for their particular needs.

Those that visited Life Balance Recovery during the open house were able to meet the team and see the new location. Cookies and water were also served to all that stopped by.

Life Balance Recovery is located at 90 West 100 North, Suite 16 and 17, in Price and can be reached at (801) 367-0394. Those that wish to obtain more information about the organization can visit their website.