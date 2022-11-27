Light the Night in Green River

The annual Light the Night parade will take place in Green River once more on Friday, Dec. 2 beginning at 5 p.m. The first place float wins $300, second place wins $200 and $100 goes to the third place choice.

Entering the parade is simple: just show up. Those that are at OK Anderson Park in the heart of Green River by 4:30 p.m. that evening will be able to begin lining up with the other floats on the east side of the park, which is Solomon Street. From there, they will turn right onto Main Street as the parade begins.

The parade will continue down to the Bible Church, with available parking for the program following the parade. This will include hot cocoa, donuts and a short holiday program. Those that wish to RSVP may do so here.