Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Christmas Tree Regalia

The Castle Country Christmas Tree Regalia was officially kicked off in Price on Friday evening at the Peace Garden, where the community was invited to participate in a lighting ceremony.

A plethora of attendees flocked to the garden for this festive celebration, which began with an announcement that cookies and hot chocolate were available in a limited supply for those that wished to enjoy some. Following this, Creekview Elementary students took to the stage to croon Christmas classics to the crowd. Encore Dance had a large number of talented dancers on the stage performing to holiday numbers as well.

Those behind the regalia spoke on the evening, stating what a success it was and thanking all that had attended or participated. “The Friends Board would like to thank everyone that came to the lighting ceremony last night at the Price Peace Gardens. It was an absolutely perfect evening with great entertainment, yummy treats and the lighting of the community tree,” the regalia shared.

The regalia committee also extended appreciation to the Price City Youth Council members for their assistance with the event. “Thank you, Price Youth Council,” the committee shared. “This was a wonderful way to kick off a month of events for Christmas Tree Regalia!”

The Christmas Tree Regalia trees are now displayed in businesses along Price City’s Main Street and are ready for hopeful bidders. The Santa’s Gift Shoppe is located in the former TougHer Gym building for holiday shopping as well.

Up next, there will be an opportunity to meet the Grinch on Nov. 27, followed by the Santa parade on Dec. 2 and a chance to visit with the big guy in red himself on Dec. 3 and 4.