Lights, Music and Festive Cheer Galore at the Electric Light Parade *Photo Gallery*

Helper City did not earn the title of Utah’s Christmas Town without a lot of hard work and perseverance. This was demonstrated especially well in 2020 as directors Mark Montoya and Brenda Deeter worked tirelessly to ensure that events would still take place safely despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although a number of events had to be cancelled to ensure that the health guidelines were followed, many events still went on, including the famous electric light parade that takes place on Helper’s Main Street each year.

A plethora of businesses, entities and organizations joined in the fun, decorating vehicles, floats and more to parade down the street and urge in the Christmas spirit.

Accompanied with music, Santa Claus himself and a hearty firework display on the second evening of the parade, the event welcomed much of the community far and wide to Helper City to enjoy the festive tradition and brave the colder weather.