Limitless Ink Debuts at New Location

Limitless Ink has been a staple on Price City’s Main Street for years. When owner and tattoo artist Jeff Holdaway began seeking an improved space, he didn’t have to look far; he found the right location just one block away.

The new space, which inhibits the former Fitness World 2.0 building, took nearly one year for Holdaway to perfect. The building got a facelift with new flooring, walls, paint, lighting and more to make it conducive to Holdaway’s vision. The space was created with clients in mind for the utmost comfort along with impeccable hygiene practices.

Now, the shop is ready to serve clients in its new building. To celebrate the occasion, Holdaway was joined by family and friends on Thursday as the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at the new location.

During the event, Holdaway expressed his appreciation to his clients and the community for their support throughout the years. He looks forward to working with clients in the future and explained that appointments are still being accepted despite the pandemic.

Limitless Ink accepts appointments Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The shop is located at 9 East Main Street in Price. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (435) 650-7823.