Lincoln Kole Dinkins left his Earthly vessel on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born on October 8, 1991 to Stephen Otis Jr. and Vicki Sue Dinkins in Republic, WA.

He grew up in Republic until May 2002 when he moved with his family to Price, UT until August 2005. He then lived in Grand Junction, CO where he attended Central High School until 2008. He moved with his mother to Concrete, WA in the summer of 2008, where Lincoln attended high school at Concrete High School. Since that time, Lincoln has lived in numerous places and worked in multiple industries including construction, drill rigs, and commercial fishing in the Bering Sea. Most recently, Lincoln has been a resident of Spokane, WA, since, March 2021, a place that always felt like home to him.

Lincoln was a general contractor and proud business owner of Pivotal Construction, which his mother Vicki Dinkins and nephew Karver Dinkins helped him build. Lincoln valued love, family, and friendship above all other things. His mission and vision was to build a life and company dedicated to community and helping to pull others up with him. He wanted to bring love into this world and to be in a position to help fix some of its brokenness. Lincoln had an infectious laugh, magnetic zeal for life, and welcoming aura. He never met a stranger and never said no to someone in need. Lincoln found peace and felt most connected with life when in the outdoors. He loved fishing, hiking off the beaten path, camping, being at the lake/river, and star gazing. Always wanting to experience all of life, he was never one to turn down an adrenaline rush – he would be the first to go cliff jumping into the water, sky dive, zip-line, or race his dirt-bike off of a questionable jump.

He is survived by his daughter, Lily Soleil Dinkins (age 11); mother, Vicki Dinkins; older sister Stephanie Dinkins-King; older brother Chad (Sarah) Dinkins; older sister Rosemary (Nicholas) Allen; nephews Austin Thompson, Karver Dinkins, and Hunter Dinkins; fiancé Marcann Chichester; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Stephen Otis Dinkins Jr; grandparents Buddy and Mary Lou Richardson; grandmother Rose Lemieux; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Green River, UT at the Senior Center from 5PM to 7PM on Saturday, October 9th. There will be another memorial for his friends in Washington after that time (details TBD). His family would like money that would otherwise go towards flowers and condolence gifts, to instead be put aside for a fund for his daughter, Lily Dinkins. All details regarding the Washington Memorial and fund for Lily will be made available on Facebook once finalized. To share memories of Lincoln and leave condolences for the family, visit Hennesseyvalley.com.