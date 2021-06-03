Linda Johnstun’s School of Dance Presents “Dancing with the Shoes” *Photo Galley*

By Traci Bishop

“Dancing with the Shoes,” which was presented and choreographed by Linda Johnstun and Kelli Darter, delighted audience members on June 4 and 5 in the Mont Harmon Middle School auditorium.

The performances began on both nights with “Cinderella,” performed by the entire Nonstop Dance Company. Over 25 dance numbers were performed on the two nights, including “Toe Terrific Tappin’,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Wizard of Oz,” “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and more.

Appreciation was given to parents and students, Peczuh Printing, Mont Harmon Middle School, Mr. Allred and Mr. Livingston, Kiera Luke, Abbigale Lee, Stephanie Cha, Heather Thomas and Jessica Curtis for making the performance possible.

New classes at Linda Johnstun’s School of Dance will begin in September and those that are interested may call (435) 637-2725 for more information.