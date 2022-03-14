Linda Schon Wright

An angel returned to heaven on March 8, 2022 after a valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer.

A resident of Paonia, CO, Linda S. Wright passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She was 82 years of age.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Paonia, CO on Friday, March 18 at 10:00 am.

Linda Lorraine Schon was born on October 4, 1939 to Arthur Paul and Viola Grace (Erickson) Schon in Salt Lake City, UT. She was very proud of her German and Norwegian heritage. She spent her childhood in San Francisco, CA and Murray, UT. She was a graduate of Murray High School, class of 1957.

On June 13, 1964, Linda married the love of her life, Walter LeRoy Wright in Murray. To this union, three children were born. Linda and Walter have resided in Paonia since 1993, moving from Price, UT. The couple renewed their vows on their 40th wedding anniversary in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

While living in Utah, Linda sang in the Youth Mormon Tabernacle Choir. She became affiliated with Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and earned her 50-year Golden Circle Pin. Linda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Paonia. While living in Paonia, she enjoyed her time spent with the Bridge Club, Wine Group and Neighborly Neighbors. Linda was very proud of her Advanced Master Gardener Certification from Colorado State University and enjoyed applying her knowledge at Bee Yard Gardens in Crawford, CO.

Linda was a gifted artist and painter. She also enjoyed needlework, gardening, flowers and reading. Many hours were spent, as a family, eating popcorn and watching movies. A master of cooking, she was always planning the next meal. She was most proud of her role as Grandma/Mimi. Her life was dedicated to her family.

Linda is survived by her husband, Walter of 57 years; daughters Julie (Larry) Wright Williams of Logan, UT and Tonni L. Wright of Paonia, CO; son Walter “Craig” (Diane) Wright of Pella, IA; grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Bobbie Williams, Brooklyn Wright and Jillian Wright; her sister, Paula Schon of Murray, UT.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard “Dickey” Schon and a sister, Susan Werner.

Memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to American Cancer Society, HopeWest Hospice or the organization of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.