On Saturday evening, Utah Fire Info announced that the fire in Indian Canyon that had ignited earlier that day has a line secured.

The fire started between Matthis Canyon and Dry Canyon (Indian Canyon) east of Highway 191. Smoke jumpers that were stationed at the Price Airport were mobilized due to the difficult access and rough terrain.

At 4:35 p.m. on Saturday evening, Utah Fire Info reported that the fire was lined 1.2 acres. No closures or evacuations were announced as a result of the fire.