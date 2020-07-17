Lin’s Market Adds Mask Mandate

Lin’s Market in Price announced on Friday morning that it will be implementing a mask mandate for all shoppers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes on the heels of similar nationwide mandate for Walmart and Smith’s.

In a statement, Lin’s announced that the requirement will go into effect on Monday, July 20. “To help mitigate the spread of COVID 19 and protect our guests and team, starting on Monday July 20, we will be requiring face coverings at out store,” the statement read.

According to Lin’s, the store will offer free, disposable masks available for those who need one. Those in need of a face mask should ask an employee at the store.

“Our team sincerely thanks you for your support during these unprecedented times,” the statement said. “We take mitigating the spread of COVID-19 seriously, on behalf of our guests and team.”

