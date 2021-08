ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Thursday, Emery traveled to compete against Maeser Prep. The Lady Lions showed their claws early with three first-half goals.

They clamped down in the second half with four more goals, while keeping Emery out of the net. Maser Prep ran away with the match 7-0.

Region play begins this week when Emery (2-7) welcomes Canyon View (6-3) on Tuesday. The Spartans will then face Grand (3-0) in Moab on Thursday.