Lions Show More Depth

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos returned to the courts in Orem on Tuesday afternoon to challenge Maeser Prep.

Lindsey Snow opened up the match with a dominating 6-0, 6-1 performance in first singles. In second singles, Lizzy Blackburn struggled to find consistency and lost 2-6, 1-6. Audrey Hatch was rewarded with an opportunity in third singles, but could not put it together. She was shutout 0-6, 0-6.

First doubles partners Alyssa Ellis and Ella Anderson did not have their best showing and fell 2-6, 2-6. On the other hand, Kaydance Scovill and Laurie Parry picked things up to win 6-1, 6-3 in second doubles. In the end, it was not enough as Carbon was defeated 3-2.

The Dinos will continue on the road to play Manti on Wednesday.