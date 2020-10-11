Little Cities of Hope: Available Resources in Carbon & Emery Counties

By Ashley Yaugher and Chapel Taylor-Olsen
This Halloween let’s all share some sweet resources! An important first step in prevention, recovery, and treatment is the awareness of available resources. We have some great services in our community that are here to help you, your loved ones and family members, and others with Substance Use Disorder.
We have put together a brief list of resources to become familiar with, and while this is not an exhaustive list, it serves as a stepping stone to learn about resources on yours or a loved ones path to recovery. Please take a look at some of the many resources we have to offer in our communities below:
Emergency Resources
Castleview Hospital: Emergency Room
(435) 637-4800
300 N Hospital Dr. Price, Utah 84501
Emery Medical Center
(435) 381-2305
90 W Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah 84513
Green River Medical Center
(435) 564-3434
585 Main Street, Green River, Utah 84525
Four Corners Community Behavioral Health
Carbon County: (435) 637-2358
575 E. 100 S. Price, Utah
Emery County: (435) 381-2432
45 E. 100 S. Castle Dale, Utah
Utah Poison Control Center
Call (800) 222-1222
http://poisoncontrol.utah.edu/
United Way 2-1-1
Call 2-1-1
https://211utah.org
If you think someone is overdosing, call 9-1-1. The Good Samaritan Law enables bystanders to report an overdose without fear of criminal prosecution for possession of a controlled/illicit substance.
Naloxone is a safe antidote to opioids that has no risk of abuse and will not help or harm someone if they are overdosing on another drug. Locate Naloxone near you: https://naloxone.utah.gov/free-naloxone-resources
Family Resources
CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training)
Now located at the USARA Recovery Community Center
(877) 921-0330
www.myusara.com/support/craft
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Locator
https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov/locator
American Psychological Association Psychologist Finder
https://locator.apa.org/
Medication Assisted Treatment & Harm Reduction Resources
Carbon Medical Service
East Carbon: (435) 888-4411
331 Highway 123, Sunnyside, UT 84539
Helper: (435) 472-7000
125 S. Main, Helper, UT 84526
https://carbonmedicalservice.com/
Operation Recovery
(435) 613-1420
77 South 600 East Suite C, Price Utah 84501
cpowell@fourcorners.ws
SEUHD Harm Reduction
(435) 636-1176
(435) 636-1157
28 South 100 East
Price, Utah 84501
https://www.seuhealth.com/
Positive Pathways / Peaceful Transitions
(435) 299-5003
23 South Carbon Ave., Suite 21, Price, Utah 84501 postivepathways101@gmail.com
zenarobinson5200@gmail.com https://sabrinakcarter.wixsite.com/positivepathways
Green River Medical Center
(435) 564-3434
585 Main Street, Green River, Utah 84525
http://grmedicalcenter.org/
Alternative Pain Management Resources
Eastern Utah Spine & Pain
(435) 613-PAIN (7246)230 North Hospital Drive, Suite 2, Price Utah 84501
https://www.drrussbeecher.com/
Matsuda Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine
(435) 650-2302
894 E. 100 N., Price, UT, 84501
http://www.matsudaacupuncture.com/
Scoville Chiropractic Pain Relief Clinic
(888) 637-4802
248 S. UT Hwy 55, Price, UT 84501
https://www.scovillechiropractic.com/
Recovery Resources
Recovery Community Center – Carbon & Emery Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness (USARA)
(877) 921-0330
91 East Main St., Price, Utah
Shirley Wayman: (385) 707-3785
Mersades Morgan: (435) 299-8677
http://www.myusara.com/price/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/usara.price/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/usara.emery
Medication Drop Boxes (Safely dispose prescriptions)
Boyd’s Pharmacy
25 West Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah 84513
Castleview Hospital
300 Hospital Drive, Price, Utah 84501
Castleview Urgent Care—Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy
317 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501
Carbon Medical Service
305 Center Street, East Carbon, Utah 84520
East Carbon Police Department
101 West Geneva Drive, East Carbon, Utah 84520
Emery Medical Center
90 West Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah 84513
Green River Medical Center
585 Main Street, Green River, Utah 84525
Helper Clinic
125 S Main Street, Helper, Utah 84526
Helper Police Department
97 South Main Street, Helper, Utah 84526
Price City Police Department
910 North 7th East Street, Price, Utah 84501
FDA Medication Drop Box Locator Information
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/disposal-unused-medicines-what-you-should-know/drug-disposal-drug-take-back-locations
Other Resources
Southeastern Utah Health Department:
(435) 637-3671
28 S. 100 E., Price, UT 84501
https://www.seuhealth.com/
Stop the Opidemic
https://www.opidemic.org/
Use Only as Directed
https://useonlyasdirected.org/
CDC Rx Awareness
https://www.cdc.gov/rxawareness
Suicide Prevention Resources
National Suicide Hotline
https://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/talk-to-someone-now
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: (888) 628-9454
For TTY Users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255.
Safe UT App
https://uofuhealth.org/safeut
*Note: There are many more resources available, including counseling in our local areas. To see an updated local resource book created by the Carbon & Emery Opioid & Substance Use Coalition, visit: extension.usu.edu/heart/community-education-dinner
Join your local efforts, such as the Carbon Addiction Reduction & Elimination (CARE) Coalition, the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties, the Emery County Addiction & Reduction Committee (E-CAR), the Carbon & Emery Opioid & Substance Use Coalition, which meets on the first Monday of the month at 11 a.m., on Zoom (the next meeting will be on Nov. 2), or other local coalitions and efforts to turn the tide of this epidemic together, in our Little Cities of Hope!
Learn more and get started here: https://utahprevention.org/coalitions/carbon-emery-opioid-substance-use-coalition/