Little Cities of Hope: Available Resources in Carbon & Emery Counties

By Ashley Yaugher and Chapel Taylor-Olsen

This Halloween let’s all share some sweet resources! An important first step in prevention, recovery, and treatment is the awareness of available resources. We have some great services in our community that are here to help you, your loved ones and family members, and others with Substance Use Disorder.

We have put together a brief list of resources to become familiar with, and while this is not an exhaustive list, it serves as a stepping stone to learn about resources on yours or a loved ones path to recovery. Please take a look at some of the many resources we have to offer in our communities below:

Emergency Resources

Castleview Hospital: Emergency Room

(435) 637-4800

300 N Hospital Dr. Price, Utah 84501

Emery Medical Center

(435) 381-2305

90 W Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Green River Medical Center

(435) 564-3434

585 Main Street, Green River, Utah 84525

Four Corners Community Behavioral Health

Carbon County: (435) 637-2358

575 E. 100 S. Price, Utah

Emery County: (435) 381-2432

45 E. 100 S. Castle Dale, Utah

Utah Poison Control Center

Call (800) 222-1222

http://poisoncontrol.utah.edu/

United Way 2-1-1

Call 2-1-1

https://211utah.org

If you think someone is overdosing, call 9-1-1. The Good Samaritan Law enables bystanders to report an overdose without fear of criminal prosecution for possession of a controlled/illicit substance.

Naloxone is a safe antidote to opioids that has no risk of abuse and will not help or harm someone if they are overdosing on another drug. Locate Naloxone near you: https://naloxone.utah.gov/free-naloxone-resources

Family Resources

CRAFT (Community Reinforcement and Family Training)

Now located at the USARA Recovery Community Center

(877) 921-0330

www.myusara.com/support/craft

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Locator

https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov/locator

American Psychological Association Psychologist Finder

https://locator.apa.org/

Medication Assisted Treatment & Harm Reduction Resources

Carbon Medical Service

East Carbon: (435) 888-4411

331 Highway 123, Sunnyside, UT 84539

Helper: (435) 472-7000

125 S. Main, Helper, UT 84526

https://carbonmedicalservice.com/

Operation Recovery

(435) 613-1420

77 South 600 East Suite C, Price Utah 84501

cpowell@fourcorners.ws

SEUHD Harm Reduction

(435) 636-1176

(435) 636-1157

28 South 100 East

Price, Utah 84501

https://www.seuhealth.com/

Positive Pathways / Peaceful Transitions

(435) 299-5003

23 South Carbon Ave., Suite 21, Price, Utah 84501 postivepathways101@gmail.com

zenarobinson5200@gmail.com https://sabrinakcarter.wixsite.com/positivepathways

Green River Medical Center

(435) 564-3434

585 Main Street, Green River, Utah 84525

http://grmedicalcenter.org/

Alternative Pain Management Resources

Eastern Utah Spine & Pain

(435) 613-PAIN (7246)230 North Hospital Drive, Suite 2, Price Utah 84501

https://www.drrussbeecher.com/

Matsuda Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine

(435) 650-2302

894 E. 100 N., Price, UT, 84501

http://www.matsudaacupuncture.com/

Scoville Chiropractic Pain Relief Clinic

(888) 637-4802

248 S. UT Hwy 55, Price, UT 84501

https://www.scovillechiropractic.com/

Recovery Resources

Recovery Community Center – Carbon & Emery Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness (USARA)

(877) 921-0330

91 East Main St., Price, Utah

Shirley Wayman: (385) 707-3785

Mersades Morgan: (435) 299-8677

http://www.myusara.com/price/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/usara.price/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/usara.emery

Medication Drop Boxes (Safely dispose prescriptions)

Boyd’s Pharmacy

25 West Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Castleview Hospital

300 Hospital Drive, Price, Utah 84501

Castleview Urgent Care—Pinnacle Peak Pharmacy

317 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501

Carbon Medical Service

305 Center Street, East Carbon, Utah 84520

East Carbon Police Department

101 West Geneva Drive, East Carbon, Utah 84520

Emery Medical Center

90 West Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Green River Medical Center

585 Main Street, Green River, Utah 84525

Helper Clinic

125 S Main Street, Helper, Utah 84526

Helper Police Department

97 South Main Street, Helper, Utah 84526

Price City Police Department

910 North 7th East Street, Price, Utah 84501

FDA Medication Drop Box Locator Information

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/disposal-unused-medicines-what-you-should-know/drug-disposal-drug-take-back-locations

Other Resources

Southeastern Utah Health Department:

(435) 637-3671

28 S. 100 E., Price, UT 84501

https://www.seuhealth.com/

Stop the Opidemic

https://www.opidemic.org/

Use Only as Directed

https://useonlyasdirected.org/

CDC Rx Awareness

https://www.cdc.gov/rxawareness

Suicide Prevention Resources

National Suicide Hotline

https://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/talk-to-someone-now

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio: (888) 628-9454

For TTY Users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255.

Safe UT App

https://uofuhealth.org/safeut

*Note: There are many more resources available, including counseling in our local areas. To see an updated local resource book created by the Carbon & Emery Opioid & Substance Use Coalition, visit: extension.usu.edu/heart/community-education-dinner

Join your local efforts, such as the Carbon Addiction Reduction & Elimination (CARE) Coalition, the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties, the Emery County Addiction & Reduction Committee (E-CAR), the Carbon & Emery Opioid & Substance Use Coalition, which meets on the first Monday of the month at 11 a.m., on Zoom (the next meeting will be on Nov. 2), or other local coalitions and efforts to turn the tide of this epidemic together, in our Little Cities of Hope!

Learn more and get started here: https://utahprevention.org/coalitions/carbon-emery-opioid-substance-use-coalition/